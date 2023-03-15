Hiroshima center Kai Sotto dunks the ball during a B.League game. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto scored 20 points while leading Hiroshima to a 102-95 win over Matthew Wright's Kyoto in the Japan B.League on Wednesday at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

The Dragonflies needed an al-around effort to salvage the victory as the Hannaryz used a mighty surge in the fourth period.

Sotto, who also brought down eight rebounds, was named man of the match for his solid performance.

"I'm happy to be in this and city, I'm happy to get my first home win tonight," he said.

"The fans are amazing. I was very excited coming to this game. The guys gave us the boost tonight and helped us in this win."

Nick Mayo and Naoto Tsuji added 16 and 13 markers, respectively, for the Dragonflies.

It was Hiroshima's 29th win.

They foiled Kyoto, which was led by Wright's 26 points.