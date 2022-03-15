Volleyball: Majoy Baron added to SEA Games pool

F2 Logistics standout Majoy Baron is part of the 16-woman team that will train in Brazil. File photo. Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation

MANILA, Philippines -- Former UAAP Most Valuable Player and F2 Logistics standout Majoy Baron has been added to the national team pool for the Southeast Asian Games.

She is part of the 16-woman pool that will embark in a training camp in Barueri, Brazil next month in preparation for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi in May.

Baron, 26, was not included in the initial 20-woman pool of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) released in January, despite having been a part of the national team for the 2019 SEA Games.

She is joined by fellow middle blockers Dell Palomata, Jaja Santiago, Ria Velaine Meneses, and skipper Abigail Maraño.

Also part of the 16-woman pool are setters Iris Tolenada and Deanna Wong, as well as liberos Dawn Macandilli and Kath Arado.

The wing spikers are: Alyssa Valdez, Frances Molina, Jema Galanza, Katrina Tolentino, and Mylene Paat, as well as the California Precision Academy pair of Casiey Dongallo and Jelaica Gajero.

Four players from the PNVF's original 20-woman pool begged off: setter Jia de Guzman, and wing spikers Kalei Mau, Kianna Dy, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

The team will travel to Brazil on April 12, shortly after the conclusion of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

"They will just be in the training camp, they just stay there for two weeks, playing matches with the top Brazilian clubs, because the Brazilian clubs are there," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said of the women's team.

"I believe that the women's [team] should take this opportunity to really show their skills," he added. "There's a lot of fire and cooperation among the players for this two-week training in Brazil."

The women's team missed out on the podium in the 2019 SEA Games, but Suzara is expecting them to bag a medal in the 31st edition of the event in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12-23.

Heading the team is head coach Jorge Edson Souza De Brito, along with assistants Odjie Mamon, Grace Antigua, and Raffy Mosuela. Grace Gomez is the team's strength and conditioning trainer.