Volleyball: Espejo, Bagunas to miss Qatar training camp

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan-based professionals Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo will not join the Philippine men's national volleyball team when they hold a training camp in Qatar later this month.

The men's team will head to Qatar on March 20 to train for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"Marami na naman kaming matutunan na madadala namin dito sa Pilipinas and then 'pag naglaro kami sa SEA Games," head coach Dante Alinsunurin said of the camp that will last until April 5.

"We have this preparation so we can [make] our country proud in the coming SEA Games," he added.

Seventeen players will make the trip: Mark Gil Alfafara, Nico Almendras, John Paul Bugaoan, Kim Dayandante, John Vic De Guzman, Joeven Dela Vega, Rex Intal, Lloyd Josafat, Jack Kalingking, Jessie Lopez, Kim Malabunga, Ysay Marasigan, Ish Polvorosa, Joshua Retamar, Francis Saura, Manuel Sumanguid III, and Joshua Umandal.

But Bagunas and Espejo will be unable to join due to their commitments to Oita Miyoshi and FC Tokyo, respectively, in Japan's V.League.

"Hindi pa po sila makakasama, kasi ho ongoing pa po 'yung tournament nila sa Japan," Alinsunurin confirmed.

FC Tokyo's season concludes on April 3, while Oita Miyoshi's last game is scheduled for March 27.

Alinsunurin assured that both open spikers, who played big roles in the Philippines' run to the silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games, will join the national team as soon as possible.

"Nag-usap na kami na by last week of April or first week of May, darating na po sila para makasabay sa training namin," he said.

Meanwhile, the coach expects the men's team to make great improvements in Qatar, where they plan to play tune-up matches against local club teams.

"Nag-request kami ng twice a day na training," he said. "For the morning session, bale team training. For the afternoon, tune-up with the different club teams in Qatar."

"Doon pa lang, makikita na namin 'yung mga adjustment na pwedeng mangyari sa SEA Games, para mas ma-polish namin kung ano man ang plan namin pagdating ng SEA Games," he added.

The SEA Games will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12-23.