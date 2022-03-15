Photo from the PBA website

Talk 'N Text holds a twice-to-beat advantage going to the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

But it will face Ginebra, the defending champion with reinforcement Justin Brownlee. This is a team one can't take lightly, said Tropang GIGA coach Chot Reyes.

"We're playing the team with the resident best import (Justin Brownlee) so we have to be ready," said Reyes in the PBA website.

"It's going to take much, much better defensive effort for us to be able to beat a team like Ginebra."

TNT is hoping to duplicate their quarterfinals conquest of the Gin Kings in the last all-Filipino tourney.

This conference, the Kings struggled to secure a sixth-place finish in the elims.

But Ginebra coach Tim Cone feels the team is in better shape and ready to battle in the playoffs.

"We know we have an uphill battle (against TNT) but the guys feel they are playing better of late and their confidence is high. We'll be ready," said Cone.

The Kings are without Joe Devance, Stanley Pringle, Jared Dillinger, and Aljon Mariano. They have been relying mostly on Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger.

TNT took the hard route on its way to clinching the top 4 spot in the quarterfinals.

It had to go through San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater, and Terrafirma before beating NorthPort in overtime for the No. 3 seed and the twice-to-beat incentive.

The Texters wanted to secure an early semis passage against the winner of the NLEX-Alaska tussle.