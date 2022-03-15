PBA: NLEX expects big fight from motivated Alaska in in quarterfinals



Alaska is coming in focused at the task at hand when it meets NLEX on Wednesday in the PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals.

The Aces, who need to win twice to advance to the semis, will be facing the Road Warriors and its new import Cameron Clark who replaced KJ McDaniels.

"I think naman, regardless kung sino man kalaban namin, we know it's always gonna be a tough fight, lalo na knowing you have to beat them twice," said Cariaso in the PBA website.

"But again your focus has to be on the first game, on Wednesday."

If Alaska fails to hurdle NLEX, then it will be their final game under Fred Uytengsu's franchise.

To make sure they will be better equipped against the Road Warriors, the Aces brought in Mark Saint Fort to replace Olu Ashaolu, who has been dealing with injuries.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao believes Alaska will be coming in motivated since the conference would be the last for the franchise.

"Alaska would certainly like to go out in a blaze of glory, 'ika nga. So it's a big motivation to have coming into the game," he said.

"That means it's going to be high intensity, they're going to be very aggressive," added Guiao.

"So we're going to have to carve out a win. Hindi na iyan kamukha ng unang laro namin. It's going to be a lot closer."

Regarding Clark, Guiao said they have yet to see him perform in an actual PBA game.

"Hindi pa namin alam kung paano siya mag-pe-perform," explained Guiao.

"Si KJ subok na, alam na alam mo na kung ano ibibigay sa iyo. Itong si Cam, although we're seeing good things in practice, hindi mo pa rin alam kung ano ibibigay sa iyo come game time."