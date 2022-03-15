Retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao was elated to see his son Jimuel win his first amateur fight in the US.

Jimuel saw action over the weekend in San Diego against Andres Rosales and emerged the winner, out-pointing his opponent over three rounds in their junior welterweight bout.

"Congratulations to my son Jimuel Pacquiao on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight! I’m so proud of you," the elder Pacquiao said in his post on social media.

Although Pacquiao does not favor Jimuel going the same route as himself in boxing, he expressed support for his son's decision.

The young Pacquiao secured his amateur boxing license in December and has been working out with Filipino boxers at Wild Card.

The elder Pacquiao, meanwhile, is currently busy campaigning back home for the presidency.

