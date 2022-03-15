NBA: Kings' Richaun Holmes fined $25K

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes reacts after the buzzer at the conclusion of the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 19 January 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes $25,000 on Monday for "forcibly throwing" the ball into the stands over the weekend.

NBA president, league operations Byron Spruell announced the fine in a release.

The incident occurred during the Kings' loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. After a made bucket by the Jazz to end the third quarter, the 6-foot-10 Holmes threw a baseball pass that landed a few rows behind the basket at the other end of the court.

Holmes was assessed a technical foul and ejected. He finished the game with seven points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Holmes has averaged 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 43 games (37 starts) this season.