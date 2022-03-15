

It will be an action-packed day for martial arts fans on March 26 as ONE Championship announced that ONE X will be shown in three parts -- easily the biggest card in the promotion’s history.

As of the moment, there are 19 announced bouts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium -- with the first show starting at 1 p.m, the second part at 5 p.m. and the grand finale at 8 p.m. (Philippine time).

There will be a Filipino representative in each one of those cards, with former two-time ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang competing in the grand finale as he tangles with John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr in a three-round Muay Thai bout in the legendary Australian's retirement bout.

Headlining that card is the ONE atomweight championship clash between “Unstoppable” Angela Lee and ONE women’s atomweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Also in that card is the long-awaited MMA-Muay Thai bout between Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangon and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

In part two, No. 2 ranked atomweight Denice “Lycan Queen” Zamboanga finally gets a chance to settle an old score as he takes on No. 3 ranked contender “Arale Chan” Ham Seo Hee seven months after their controversial first meeting at ONE: Empower.

A couple of ONE Super Series bouts will banner that card, as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo as Capitan Petchyindee puts the ONE bantamweight kickboxing title against Hiroki Akimoto.

The first part of the day is also as exciting as it pits two of the most explosive Filipino fighters against each other when Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang battles the red-hot Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in a three-round strawweight bout.

Chingiz “Chinga” Allazov and Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong will be bannering the first card in the ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix championship final.

Also in that card is the grappling superbout between two-division mixed martial arts world champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” De Ridder and submission grappling superstar Andre Galvao.