MANILA -- Blacklist International Ultimate was crowned champion of Season 1 of the Call of Duty Mobile Garena qualifiers after sweeping rival ALMGHTY, 3-0, in the grand finals.

It took three clean games in the Firing Range (150-64); Raid (6-3); and Standoff (150-33) for Blacklist ULT to take home the crown against an ALMIGHTY squad that had forced crunch-time in the world championship last December.

Fellow Filipinos M420 LowKings placed third after losing to ALMIGHTY in the lower bracket finals. Omega Esports followed at fourth place, when it lost to ALMIGHTY in the lower bracket semifinals.

Blacklist never dropped a series, topping the group stages and nearly sweeping the playoffs. Their toughest series came from the upper bracket finals where it escaped M420 LowKings, 3-2 for the first grand finals slot.

M420 LowKings and Omega Esports ended Group B and Group C with clean records.