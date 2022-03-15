Veterans Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons are eyeing another podium finish in the SEA Games. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' beach volleyball teams are headed to Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday night for a training camp ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Tuesday announced that 12 players -- six men and six women -- will travel to Brisbane for a two-week camp.

"This foreign training is of paramount importance, because it gives us a lot of exposure," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said in a press conference.

Leaving for Brisbane are Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Floremel Rodriguez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jane Eslapor, and Nerissa Bautista. Gonzaga and Bautista are making their return to beach volleyball after spending the past few years in indoor clubs.

Rondina, Pons, and Rodriguez were all part of the team that won bronze in the 2019 SEA Games in Subic.

For the men's team, joining the camp are: Anthony Arbasto, Jude Garcia, Jaron Requinton, Ranran Abdilla, James Buytrago, and Pemie Bagalay.

Garcia, Requinton, and Buytrago all won bronze in the 2019 SEA Games.

Coaching the team are Paul Doloiras and Rhovyl Verayo.

"Sobrang grateful po kami sa opportunity na 'to na makapag-train kami abroad," said Pons. "Sobrang laking tulong po nito sa amin… Sobrang dami naming matututunan doon na madadala namin sa SEA Games."

"Hindi po namin sasayangin 'yung opportunity," vowed Garcia. "Magwo-work hard po kami talaga na makukuha namin ang gintong medalya sa darating na SEA Games."

The men's volleyball team will also have an overseas camp, as they will travel to Qatar on March 20. Meanwhile, the women's team will train in Brazil in April, at the conclusion of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The SEA Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12-23.