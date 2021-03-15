Table tennis: Two Pinoys still in hunt for Tokyo berths

Jann Nayre in action at the World Singles Qualification Tournament. Photo courtesy of the ITTF

Two Filipinos are still in the running for spots in the table tennis event of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, currently being staged at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Doha, Qatar.

Both Jann Nayre and Rose Jean Fadol hurdled their respective foes on Sunday to progress in their divisions.

Nayre seized a 4-3 triumph over Slovenia's Lubomir Pistej in Table 7 on Sunday to make it to the quarterfinals. After falling behind, Nayre grabbed the last two sets to complete a 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9 triumph.

He is scheduled to play Bulgaria's Niagol Stoyanov in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fadol is through to the semifinals in the women's division after a 4-3 win over Italy's Debora Vivarelli, also on Sunday.

Fadol took the first three sets before allowing Vivarelli to make a comeback, but the Filipina recovered in time to take a 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-9 win.

She plays Ukraine's Margaryta Peesotska in the semis on Monday.

Nine spots to the Tokyo Games are at stake in the qualifiers -- four in the men's side, and five in the women's.

Two other Filipinos, John Russel Misal and Jannah Romero, have bowed out of contention.