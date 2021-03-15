PBA: Pasaol excited to charge forward with Meralco

After emerging as a star in the FIBA 3x3 circuit, Alvin Pasaol is now headed to the Meralco Bolts as the ninth overall pick in the Rookie Draft. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Former University of the East (UE) and 3x3 star Alvin Pasaol is ready to go to work after being selected ninth overall by the Meralco Bolts in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft on Sunday.

A scoring champion during his UAAP days, Pasaol skipped the 2019 Rookie Draft to concentrate on 3x3, and was rewarded with a spot in the national team that will compete in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria this May.

He is ready to display a more well-rounded game in the PBA, vowing to show that he can also shine on the defensive end aside from giving the Bolts' offense a jolt.

"'Yung depensa naman, kailangan kong dalhin sa kanila, 'yun naman 'yun parati," Pasaol said after he was drafted. "Depensa muna bago opensa, 'yun ang sistema ni Coach Norman (Black)."

Pasaol also said that he was thrilled to be playing with Chris Newsome and Aaron Black, both former Rookie of the Year awardees.

"They're guys I look up to," said Pasaol.

"I'm so motivated, kasi nga nakapasok sila sa semifinals," he added, referring to Meralco's breakthrough semis run in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. "Siguro, dadagdagan lang namin ang efforts namin, at makakapasok na sa finals."

"Gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para makatulong sa team at makakuha ng title."

Aside from taking Pasaol in the first round, Meralco also picked John Yasa in the third round and Louie Brill III in the fourth before passing in the fifth round.

Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said they are satisfied with the players they selected and are looking forward to preparing for the upcoming season.

"There's no question that Alvin Pasaol is one of the best scorers in the draft. We're looking forward to seeing him on the team and developing him even further," said Trillo.

"We're pleased with the results of this year's draft and we'll keep working to achieve more this 2021," he added.

The PBA's 46th season is tentatively set to start on April 11, pending government approval of the league's proposal for a "semi-bubble" set-up where teams will strictly follow a "home-venue-home" routine.

