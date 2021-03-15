MMA: Zamboanga draws dangerous foe in ONE Atomweight Grand Prix

ONE atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga in action. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Top atomweight contender Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga is an early favorite to win the upcoming ONE Atomweight Grand Prix and earn a shot at the promotion's atomweight title.

But after the tournament bracket was unveiled last week, it appears that Zamboanga will have a tough road to the finals, as she was drawn against South Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham in the very first round.

Ham is easily the most experienced out of all eight women joining the tournament, having competed in promotions such as Deep, Jewels, Road FC, and the UFC. Just recently, she was the Rizin atomweight champion before making her move to ONE Championship.

"Ham is a very experienced fighter, the most experienced out of all of us. I'm not taking her lightly by any means. She's held multiple world titles in different organizations, and she's a legit, well-rounded striker," said Zamboanga.

The Filipina vowed to take her opponent very seriously, as she is aware of the kind of threat that Ham poses. Zamboanga anticipates that this may just be the toughest test of her young MMA career.

"My team and I are studying her previous fights for sure, looking for anything we can exploit. But I don't see any weaknesses in her," she admitted. "She's a complete fighter."

"We know she's incredible with her hands, and she's a southpaw. I don't have much experience facing southpaws. Her straight punch is her most dangerous weapon," she added.

Despite being the division's No. 1-ranked contender, Zamboanga understands she is heading into this fight against Ham as a sizable underdog. It's a challenge that she relishes.

"It's going to be a tough challenge, no doubt. I think this is the biggest challenge I could face in this tournament, especially for a first-round matchup. But this is what I live for, to test myself against the best," she said.

"I didn't get to where I am by facing easy opponents. I'm heading into this fight with the best Denice Zamboanga you've ever seen," the fighter vowed.

The winner of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix is expected to earn the right to challenge reigning ONE Women's atomweight world champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee when the champion is ready to defend her title later this year.

The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix is set to commence at ONE: Empower, an all-female fight card set fo May 28.

Aside from the Zamboanga vs. Ham bout, other quarterfinal matchups include Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat, Stamp Fairtex vs. (3) Alyona Rassohyna II, and Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson.

In the main event, reigning ONE women's strawweight world champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend her world title against No. 2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini of Brazil.