Guido Van der Valk in action. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Dutch golfer Guido van der Valk will once again be in the spotlight when the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic opens on Wednesday at the Marapara Golf and Country Club in Bacolod.

The Manila-based Dutch golfer is an early favorite after his two victories in last year's tour as well as a dominant campaign in last month's The Country Club Invitational.

Also expected to contend are veteran campaigners including multi-titled Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa and Jay Bayron, as well as former Order of Merit champion Jobim Carlos and leg winners Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon and Ira Alido and legend Frankie Miñoza.

The 72-hole competition ushers in the new season of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT).

Former national team standouts Gab Manotoc, Kristoffer Arevalo and Jonas Magcalayo, along with Russell Bautista, Josh Jorge, Leandro Bagtas and Elee Bisera will make their professional debuts in Bacolod.

Hyun Ho Rho of Korea will also be in the hunt after making the grade in the recent Philippine Golf Tour Q-School.

The title chase in the Ladies PGT will be held simultaneously with the men's tournament. Amateur star Rianne Malixi along with Mafy Sison will be back in the hunt against the likes of Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy, Sunshine Baraquiel, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio and reigning OOM winner Chihiro Ikeda.

