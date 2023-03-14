Alyssa Valdez sits on the bench of Creamline Cool Smashers during the game against the Akari Chargers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers are advancing into the semifinals of the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023 even without Alyssa Valdez.

The Cool Smashers wrapped up their elimination assignments with a four-set victory over the Akari Chargers in a jampacked University of San Agustin in Iloilo City, to enter the playoffs as the top seeded team.

Despite playing without Valdez, Creamline finished the elimination round with a 7-1 record, only losing to the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

According to head coach Sherwin Meneses, they already prepared themselves to play in the conference without the service of injured multi-awarded outside spiker.

“Actually nag-prepare naman kami ng wala si Ly bago mag-start 'yung season. Kasi as of now, hindi pa siya talaga pwede mag-laro. No. 1 priority pa rin 'yung health niya,” Meneses said after their win vs Chargers Tuesday.

“So, continuous lang namin 'yung preparation namin sa kada day sa training para ma-improve. Then, let's see kung sino makakalaban namin, kasi may game pa bukas. Kung sino 'yung makakalaban namin sa semis.”

Valdez has not seen action since the start of the All-Filipino tilt as she is still recovering from her knee injury.

Last month, the Creamline team captain underwent a procedure to help in her recovery.

"We will ensure that she continues to receive the best possible care and treatment," Creamline said. "We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern. She will be back soon enough."

Valdez suffered a right knee injury during their last game of the PVL Reinforced Conference in December.

Meanwhile, Creamline is getting significant contributions from all members of their starting unit, especially Michele Gumabao, who has been anchoring the team since the start of the season.

Gumabao finished with 19 points against the Chargers to top score for the team. Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos were also consistent with 17 and 16 points, accordingly.

Meneses also lauded the performance of his second stringers who all saw action earlier.

“Siyempre sobrang saya ko. Pero, sabi ko nga sa kanila, hindi naman porke't malaki 'yung lamang, pinasok ko sila. Pinasok ko sila dahil kailangan sila sa game, kailangan nila mag-perform. Ready naman sila palagi, kasi isa lang naman ang sistema namin sa team. So happy ako, nag-perform naman sila,” he said.

Creamline is still awaiting their opponent in the semifinals. Joining the Cool Smashers in the Final Four are the Cargo Movers, Petro Gazz Angels, and the PLDT High Speed Hitters.