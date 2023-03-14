PVL: Creamline fends off Akari to cap elims as top seed

Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after winning a point against the Akari Chargers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers finished the eliminations of PVL All-Filipino Conference as the top seeded team after routing the pesky Akari Chargers Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers capped all their assignments before the playoffs with a rousing victory over the already eliminated Akari, 25-17, 25-22, 29-27, 25-8 at the University of San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo City.

Creamline will be marching into semifinals with a 7-1 record to get the number 1 spot while the Chargers ended their stint in the conference with a 2-6 slate.

The Cool Smashers regained control of the game after dropping the third frame as they established a 12-4 separation against the Chargers.

It went to a 12-point gap after Jia de Guzman scored an ace following Jema Galanza’s variety of kills, 19-7.

Creamline did not look back from then on with De Guzman tallying more aces for a 22-7 whopping advantage.

After an easy first set win, the Cool Smashers appeared to be cruising to another overwhelming win in the second frame after a swipe from Tots Carlos made it a 17-9 game.

But Akari came back with a 7-1 run, sparked by Creamline’s unforced errors, to trim its deficit, 16-18.

Carlos gave Creamline a 23-19 breather with an off-the-block kill but Trisha Genesis scored off a crosscourt spike followed by an ace of Eli Soyud to trail, 21-23. Carlos eventually finished the second set with a combination play, 25-22.

Creamline and Akari went neck and neck in the third set with Eli Soyud having a hot hand for the latter.

Soyud rallied the Chargers, giving her team the lead of a rejection. 12-11. Her through-the-block spike kept them ahead by a point heading to the second technical timeout, 16-15.

But the Cool Smasher quickly regained the lead with Michele Gumabao challenging the blockers of Akari for a 23-20 lead.

Akari got some life as it scored, equalizing the match at 23 after Soyud’s attack. It became a back-and-forth battle in the succeeding plays that reached until 27-all.

But Dindin Santigao-Manabat pounced a spike off the Galanza’s hand before Soyud fittingly stole the set from Creamline with an off-the-block hit, 29-27 – forcing an extra set.