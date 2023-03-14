NU-Nazareth opens NBTC 3-peat bid vs. PCU-Dasmariñas

Rein Jumamoy of NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The Nazareth School of National University (NU) opens its campaign for a third straight title on Wednesday, when the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals kicks off at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bullpups, led by NBTC All-Star and No. 3-ranked high school player Rein Jumamoy, are the top seeds in the 24-team field which also features two other UAAP bets -- Ateneo de Manila University and University of Santo Tomas.

Also in the hunt is Mapua University, along with eight international squads and 12 local qualifiers.

It will be a quick turnaround for NU, which bowed out of the semifinals of the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament last week. Rookie coach Kevin de Castro is looking to make the most of this second chance to follow in the footsteps of mentor Jeff Napa and former Bullpups shot-caller Goldwin Monteverde.

Jumamoy and company take on Cavite champion PCU-Dasmariñas in the Super 24, with the winner advancing to Division 1, while the loser gets relegated to Division 2.

Meanwhile, top-rated high school star Jared Bahay and his Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu open the festivities against European champions Rome Elite, as perennial contender Pampanga Delta collides with Homegrown Australia.

US West Coast representative Fil-Nation Select also comes in as one of the favorites as it leans on Gilas Pilipinas Youth players Caelum Harris, Jacob Bayla, and Zain Mahmood. They face off against NCR representatives Doc Boleros.

All games will be livestreamed on Facebook via the NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages.

Here’s the schedule for the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals Super 24 on Wed., Mar. 15: