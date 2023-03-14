NCAA: Lyceum women near Final 4 after sweeping Letran

MANILA -- The Lyceum of the Philippines University completed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Colegio de San Juan de Letran to inch closer to a spot in the Final 4 of the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament.

Joan Doguna sustained her solid play with 15 points while Jewel Maligmat nailed five of the Lady Pirates' 10 service aces on Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Now at 6-2 and in third place, Lyceum will look to get the job done against University of Perpetual Help on Friday, in their final elimination round game.

"Actually, big win para sa amin ito dahil 'yung sa placing. Pagkatapos nito, magpe-prepare na ulit kami for Perpetual. Kasi sobrang dikit-dikit ang standing namin, gusto naming makalayo ng konti para maka-assure ng spot," said coach Cromwel Garcia after the Lady Pirates extended their winning run to three matches.

The loss, the fourth in eight contests, pushed the Lady Knights on the brink of elimination.

Judiel Nitura and Cha Cuñada had six points apiece for Letran.

Earlier, Tina Marasigan logged 20 points, while KJ Dionisio and Amaka Tan had 11 points apiece as San Sebastian College bested Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 25-22, 25-16, 25-17.

After losing their first six matches, the Lady Stags have won two in a row, while sending fellow also-ran Lady Generals to their sixth defeat in seven contests.

In men's action, Joshua Ramilo had 27 points, including two service aces as EAC bounced back with a 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 win over gritty San Sebastian side for its fifth win in seven matches.