NBA: Ja Morant enters counseling program

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on before a game in this February 25, 2023 file photo. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP



Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and has no definite return date for the NBA, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, the goal of the counseling program is to get help and work on improving Morant's stress management and overall well-being.

After a string of concerning incidents and controversies involving the All-Star guard, the Grizzlies was said to have prioritized Morant's desire and need for assistance.

The Grizzlies star trended on social media after he appeared to be holding a handgun with his left hand during ans Instagram Live session at 5:19 a.m. ET, just hours after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Morant later deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts and issued a statement saying he acknowledged full responsibility for his actions that night.

Nike, which has a signature shoe line with Morant, quickly issued a statement in support of the Grizzlies star. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has already pulled Morant's Powerade advertisements following the All-Star guard's gun flashing incident.

The NBA is currently investigating the incident, and Memphis officials have publicly stated that Morant will be held accountable for a pattern of questionable decision-making and behavior.

Morant is one of this generation's NBA faces, which adds more weight to his questionable online behavior. -- Bryan Gadingan