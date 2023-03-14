League founder Manny Pacquiao during the opening ceremony of the new season of the MPBL. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The new season of the OKBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) opened on Saturday, with founder Manny Pacquiao highlighting the league's goal of providing opportunities for local talents.

The new season of the MPBL was officially launched on Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City, where Pacquiao expressed his gratitude to their title sponsor for their support.

"Malaki narin ang pinagbago ng MPBL simula ng unang season natin, pero hindi nagbabago ang layunin nitong makapagbigay ng saya sa bawat Pinoy na mahilig sa basketball at opportunities sa ating players, coaches, and staff, lalong-lalo na sa ating mga homegrown talents," the boxing legend said.

The MPBL is looking to showcase local talents by providing opportunities to players and livelihood to LGUs that are taking part in the regional tournament. Through their partnership with OKBet, they are also holding free basketball clinics for young players.

The gaming firm has promised to continue its "Play It Forward" campaign, which was launched last year in an effort to promote sports development at the grassroots level through partnerships with different communities and LGUs.

OKBet brand manager Alex Barcela said the company will keep enlisting the help of MPBL players and coaching staff to host more basketball camps for aspiring talents.

The MPBL has provided career opportunities to over 600 players, team staff, and officiating personnel across different regions.