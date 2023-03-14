MMA: Team Lakay's Loman rises to No. 2 in bantamweight

Team Lakay's Stephen "The Sniper" Loman. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Team Lakay's Stephen "The Sniper" Loman has risen to No. 2 in ONE Championship's loaded bantamweight division.

This, in the wake of ONE Fight Night 7 last February 25 where Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade emerged as the new champion by beating John "Hand of Stone" Lineker. Andrade triumphed via corner stoppage, as Lineker's coaches threw in the towel before the start of the fifth round.

The Brazilian star is still recovering from the bout but he is already looking forward to making his first title defense -- and Loman is already in his sights.

"I intend to fight as soon as possible, but it will depend on my recovery. I will do everything to recover quickly and to get back inside the ONE Circle. And next in line is Stephen Loman. So, he can start training now," Andrade said.

Loman, 27, is 3-0 under ONE Championship and is coming off a massive victory over former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes in November 2022.

The Team Lakay standout manhandled the Brazilian legend across three rounds to secure a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

In the rankings, Loman now sits behind Lineker, who occupies the No. 1 spot behind the champion. Meanwhile, Shoko Sato has re-entered the list at No. 5.

ONE Championship's official Athlete Rankings are determined by an independent panel of sports media members and industry experts following each event. The panel rates the fighters on criteria including wins and losses, their most recent performances, and the quality of competition.