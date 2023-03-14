IRONKIDS to be featured in IM 70.3 Davao

Photo from IRONKIDS Philippines

MANILA – The future faces of Philippine triathlon are bracing for another battle in a competitive but friendlier swim-run race of the IRONKIDS Philippines 2023 on March 25 at the Azuela Cove in Davao.

The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. is introducing new distances to encourage more participants, while adding an extra year in the premier side to enable the 15-year-old bidders to still join the event as part of their preparations for bigger competitions ahead.

Four Individual titles will be up for grabs, including the 6-8 years old (100m swim and 1km run), 9-10 (150m swim and 1.5km run), 11-12 (200m and 1.5km run) and the 13-15 (250m and 2km run).

Also to be disputed are the mixed team relay trophies in the 6-10 (100m swim and 1km run) and 11-15 (200m swim and 1.5km run) categories. There will also be the Girls’ Run on March 24.

The IRONKIDS has ushered in a number of IRONMAN events in pre-pandemic times, contributing to the growth of the sport while guaranteeing the steady flow of talents. It marked its return to the mainstream at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite last October.

Meanwhile, the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Petron roster has hit 1,052 entries two weeks before its staging, which marks the return of the premier endurance race in Davao City.

It is also the only race that features professionals in a list of races slated under The IRONMAN/Sunrise Events, Inc. banner this year with the winners in the men’s and women’s side to pocket $30,000 each.

Leading the roster are Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo, Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan and Aussies Matthew Tonge and Nick Carling while Dimity-Lee Duke and fellow Aussie Sarah Crowley and United Arab Emirates’ Lottie Lucas head the cast in the distaff side.

Others vying in the 1.9km-swim, 90km-bike and 21k-run race set to fire off and end at Azuela Cove, are Romania’s Zsombor Deak, Spain’s Robbie Deckhard and Juampe Garcia, Kiwi Jayden Kuijpers, Germany’s Michael Raelert, Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic and Japanese Kaito Tohara.



RELATED VIDEO: