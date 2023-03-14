Photo from PATAFA's Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is putting its best foot forward for the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships, scheduled March 21 to 26 in Ilagan, Isabela.

The event, formerly known as the PATAFA National Open, will stake 165 medals in 80 events in the Open Elite, Under-20 and Under-18 groups.

Five SEA Games countries - Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei - will field entries as part of their preparations for the Cambodia SEA Games scheduled May 5 to 17.

Reli de Leon, special assistant to PATAFA president Terry Capistrano, said they expect 80 foreign athletes to face the country’s top bets, including 15 Fil-foreigners who will also vie in the SEA Games – making the event “a good preview” of the biennial event in Cambodia.

“After this event, we will know where we are towards the SEA Games,” said De Leon during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Edward Kho, secretary-general of PATAFA, said counting all athletes from the different provinces and LGUs, they expect as many as 800 participants to converge in Isabela.

“We’re ready to go. No stone left unturned. Magandang laban ito and this could be a preview of what’s in store in the SEA Games,” said Kho.

Long jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas will carry the torch during the opening ceremony that will also be graced by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

