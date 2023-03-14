FIBA: Grant Hill excited for Team USA to experience Manila

Players of the United States basketball team celebrate after beating Colombia, following a basketball game for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, at Elias Chegwin Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 29 August 2022. Agencia Kronos, EPA-EFE.



Newly-appointed United States men’s national basketball team managing director Grant Hill is excited for the squad to experience the Philippines when they head to the country this summer for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

In a media availability session, Hill vividly recalled his own memories in the Philippines back when he was still a budding NBA star in the 1990s, which included a personal meeting with the late then-President Corazon “Cory” Aquino, and watching a PBA game.

“I was absolutely blown away in Manila. I went to games, I think it was the Astrodome, the PBA, it felt like I was in the NBA. The in-game entertainment was identical to what we did at that time at the NBA, thousands of people were camped out,” Hill shared.

These experiences, Hill says, are what makes him eager for Team USA first-timers to discover for themselves when they are in a country very passionate about hoops.

“I would joke with my family that it was my rockstar moment, my Beatles moment, where people were just starving for the game. I am excited for our players for the opportunity to play the World Cup game,” Hill said.

“I just think the fans, the passion, the love for the game will be on full display this summer.”

Hill added that USA Basketball, the country’s governing body, has also been “working in conjunction” with the NBA so that a “fun and safe experience” would be possible.

“We want our players to see Manila, Philippines, be there not just to play basketball but to learn something about another country’s history, its culture, we want to be accessible, but we have a job to do, which is to win, and to be safe,” he said.

The United States confirmed the Philippines as its co-host of choice for the World Cup group phase earlier this year, turning many Filipino fans’ dreams into reality. And as early as now, Hill revealed that talks with players, their agents, NBA teams, and even family members have been encouraging.

“We’ve had some great dialogue around this past season with some players we’ve targeted and like what I said, players have been very receptive, I think in recent weeks, we’ve started to intensify that,” the 19-year NBA pro said.

“Players wanting to be a part of our program, that’s exciting; that’s refreshing,” Hill added. “Now, we just have to put together, assemble the right pieces, the right fit and give ourselves, give (men’s head coach) Steve Kerr the best chance to lead this group.”

While nothing specific has been disclosed yet regarding the roster, fans can expect “a fresh crop of young players” to suit up for the Red, White, and Blue starting in August, as has traditionally been the case for Team USA in World Cup competitions.

Hill succeeded Jerry Colangelo for the managing director responsibility. Colangelo’s stint ended after the Tokyo Olympics, capping his tenure with a remarkable 97-4 record which included four Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cup titles.

As Team USA is coming off its worst World Cup finish at seventh place in the 2019 edition in China, the former Detroit Piston is also wary of the magnitude of the challenge to return to the podium.

“There is a tremendous amount of respect for international game, there’s a lot of work that goes into giving ourselves a chance to win gold,” Hill said.

“The expectations are tremendous. Less than gold is a failure, and I’m aware of that. I love the challenge, the opportunity to figure this out, working with this group.”

Once the NBA season is over, the United States will conduct its regular training camp in Las Vegas, before flying to Madrid, Spain and the United Arab Emirates for a total of four exhibition games in preparation for the World Cup.

Hill likewise knows the capabilities of the opposing nations Team USA is going up against, so details in the leadup to the tournament are being ironed out to ensure the basketball superpower can show up prepared to compete – while also enjoying a unique experience playing overseas.

“It’s one that the international game is very different from our game, and so in a very short period of time, bringing our players up to speed with all the changes, style of play changes, and also coming together as a team, those intentional connections that are necessary and making sure we can in a very accelerated process, that’s part of the challenge,” he said.

“But I’m equally excited for them to be in Manila. What I experienced back in the 90s, the intensity was magnified, it was just an absolute love and passion for the game of basketball. I can’t wait to spend (time) in Manila again.”

Depending on the draw results this April, the United States will play in either the Mall of Asia Arena or Araneta Coliseum. The knockout stages will be held at the Philippine Arena.

