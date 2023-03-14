RSG Philippines lift their MSC 2022 trophy. Courtesy: Moonton Games

The 2023 edition of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) will be held in Cambodia, the organizers and the game's developers announced Tuesday afternoon.

Moonton Games said the tournament will be held from June 10-18, as the Southeast Asian-based tournament adds teams from North America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Turkey.

Moonton earlier said they added non-SEA regions so they could participate in more tournaments, and transition MSC into a "global mid-season tournament" later on.

Teams from the Philippines, MEKONG region, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Malaysia, and host team Cambodia will also be participating in the 8-day tournament.

The tournament was held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last June, with Filipino team RSG Philippines emerging as the champions.

