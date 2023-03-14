Cycling: PH rookie Linda shines in Biwase Stage 7

Action in Stage 7 of the Biwase Cup. Handout photo.

Mhay Ann Linda got her day in the sun in her first international race in Stage 7 of the 13th Biwase Cup in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Linda, a rookie on Team Philippines riding out of Team Excellent Noodles, figured in a mad dash to the first of two intermediate sprints in the 135-km stage. She eventually finished third behind two Vietnamese riders, and just ahead of teammate Kate Yasmin Velasco.

Her unassuming attack marked a strong move by Team Philippines which finished third in the stage that was flagged off in Phan Rang City and finished in Phan Thiet City in Binh Thuan province.

Vietnam team Tuyen Tp Hcm Vinama and the Malaysian squad finished better in the stage over Team Philippines.

Team captain Avegail Rombaon also made a bold move for Team Philippines, and finished seventh in the stage dominated by Taiwan’s Lei Ying-Hsiu Taiwan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Mai and Bui Thi Quynh.

It was another bunch finish with all the riders getting identical times of three hours, five minutes and 34 seconds. Time bonuses were awarded to the top three places in both the stage and intermediate sprints.

Filipino rider Maura de los Reyes of the Mixed Team was 11th while Velasco again positioned herself near the front to wind up 14th in the stage. Linda was in her best stage finish at 19th, followed by Mathilda Krog (28th), Mixed Team rider Jelsie Sabado (42nd) and Marianne Dacumos (48th).

Batriya Chaniporn still led the general classification by 23 seconds over fellow Thai Somrat Phetdarin and 1:05 over Vietnamese Bui Thi Quynh.

Dacumos remained at No. 17 in the general classification, Velasco was No. 21 and De los Reyes at No. 23—both one place better from the previous stage.

Rombaon and Sabado were 29th and 30th, Krog improved to 40th spot and Linda jumped three places to No. 52 in the general classification.

The identical stage times kept Tuyen Biwase-Binh Durong atop the team general classification with Team Philippines still at seventh, more than 38 minutes behind.

Stage 8 on Wednesday is a short 115-km ride from Phan Thiết City to Bình Thuận in Lagi Town in Bình Thuận province.

Team Philippines is competing in the Biwase Cup as part of their preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May. Their campaign is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, MVP Sports Foundation, Standard Insurance, Excellent Noodles and 7-Eleven.