It was one of those classic non-championship games, as Purefoods and TNT treated Davao fans by slugging it out in a triple overtime encounter on this day, seven years ago.

Tim Cone was coaching the old Purefoods franchise in his last season, with Denzel Bowles brought for another tour of duty.

Bowles led the team to the 2012 Commissioner's Cup title against TNT in an epic 7-game series, but since his return the former Best Import couldn't replicate the same success.

He returned the next season as import of the San Mig Coffee Mixers, who lost to Rob Dozier and the Alaska Aces, which eventually won the tournament, sweeping Ginebra in their best-of-5 championship series.

But in the 2015 Commissioner's Cup, Bowles was out on a mission for Purefoods and on this day, March 14, 2015, he lifted his squad to a tense 118-117 win after 3 overtimes.

Bowles, who injured his knee after a collision with Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, hit the go-ahead basket with 7.1 seconds left in the 3rd overtime.

That 3-overtime game was one of those great games Bowles had with the franchise, as he wasn't able to showcase the same flare shown by other resident reinforcements before him.



"He came back in 2015 and played great, too," Cone said. "But we lost to Ivan Johnson and TNT in the semifinals and they ended up winning the championship. Ivan was so physical and the league allowed a lot of physicality at that point."



TNT went on to win the championship in that tournament, beating Rain Or Shine in 7 games.

For Cone, the league adjusted to Bowles and the import couldn't do anything about it.

"Denzel was not a physical-type of player. But I just thought that imports came in and they took Denzel seriously. He's just like any other import. Oftentimes what happens is that you have a certain skill that you're very good at and in your first year people don't know that skill is and you got away with it," said Cone.

"But the more coaches start to see you, the more they start make adjustments to you, and that happens to imports. First time he came in he's great, but the second, third time he came they're not very good because they can't adjust their game on just what the coaches are doing.

"That's why I have great appreciation for PBA coaches. They adjust, they figure out your strengths and take it away, especially the imports. They're really good at doing that. The league adjusted to Denzel."

Bowles last saw action in the PBA when he played for Rain Or Shine in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup, but suffered a meniscus tear and was replaced by Carl Montgomery.

