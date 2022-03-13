PH's sports heroes celebrated in Awards Night

MANILA -- The country's Olympic heroes and other top sports achievers will receive a well-deserved tribute during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night at the Diamond ballroom of the Diamond Hotel on Monday night.

The star of the night is Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, who will be honored as the Athlete of the Year by the PSA.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. with veteran broadcaster Sev Sarmenta and news anchor Rizza Diaz hosting the festivities.

Diaz, 31, provided one of the greatest moments in Philippine sporting history when she won the country's first ever gold medal in the Olympics last year in Tokyo. The veteran weightlifter ruled the women's 55kg class in the Summer Games.

This marks the third time in the last six years that the PSA is recognizing Diaz with its highest individual award. The Zamboanga City native was also the Athlete of the year in 2016 after winning silver in the Rio Olympics, and in 2018 after winning gold in the Asian Games.

Diaz leads a compact 39-man awardee, including medalists and participants in both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, who comprised the 2021 PSA honor roll to be recognized in the traditional gala night.

All awardees, officials, guests, and PSA members are reminded to bring along their vaccination card to allow entry in the venue as part of the health and safety protocols of the hotel.

Two of the country’s current world champions in golfer Yuka Saso and gymnast Carlos Yulo would also be recognized as recipients of the President’s Award to be awarded by PSA president Rey C. Lachica, sports editor of Tempo.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and bronze winner Eumir Marcial lead six other achievers who will be handed out with Major Awards that also include billiards champion Carlo Biado, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, grand slam winner Alex Eala, and boxing champions Nonito Donaire Jr., Jerwin Ancajas, and Johnriel Casimero.

Two living legends of Philippine basketball, Robert Jaworski Sr. and Ramon Fernandez, are the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year will be awarded to the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas, and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino will be recognized as the Executive of the Year, while Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez will be honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award.

More awards courtesy of Chooks To Go and MILO are going to be handed out in the annual affair. Marcial is chosen as the Chooks To Go Fan Favorite 'Manok Ng Bayan' awardee, while Diaz receives the first ever MILO Champion of Grit and Glory Award.

To be given with citations are Olympians Margielyn Didal (skateboard), Irish Magno (boxing), Bianca Pagdanganan (golf), Juvic Pagunsan (golf), Elreen Ando (weightlifting), Kristina Knott (athletics), Remedy Rule (swimming), Luke Gebbie (swimming), Kiyomi Watanabe (judo), Cris Nievarez (rowing), Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), and Jayson Valdez (shooting), Paralympians Jerrold Mangliwan (wheelchair racing), Ernie Gawilan (swimming), Gary Bejino (swimming), Allain Ganapin (taekwondo), Jeanette Aceveda (athletics), and Achelle Guion (powerlifting), along with Asian weightlifting double gold winner Vanessa Sarno.

Also part of the program is a short prayer and tribute to all athletes, officials, and friends of Philippine sports who passed away last year.

The PSA Annual Awards Night is presented by the PSC, POC and Cignal TV, and backed by MILO, 1Pacman, the PBA, Philracom, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Chooks To Go, MVP Sports Foundation, and Smart.