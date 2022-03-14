PBA: TNT's Williams earns Player of the Week nod

TNT guard Mikey Williams. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT super rookie Mikey Williams showed once more why he is one of the emerging stars of the PBA, as he put on a huge performance for the Tropang GIGA in their final elimination round games of the Governors' Cup.

Williams, playing in just his second conference in the league, lifted TNT to victories over TerraFirma and NorthPort that allowed them to clinch the No. 3 spot in the league standings.

With their 7-4 win-loss slate, the Tropang GIGA will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals where they will play defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

The Filipino-American guard was the unanimous choice as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 9-13, which marked the end of the eliminations.

This is the second Player of the Week citation for Williams, who averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in the two wins.

He previously won the honor in the All-Filipino Cup where he emerged as Finals MVP after helping the Tropang GIGA snap a six-year championship drought.

Williams came up big in TNT’s playoff push by blasting Terrafirma, 127-107, behind his 16 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The freshman guard later erupted for 28 points including a string of triples in overtime as the Tropang Giga doused the Batang Pier's late rally to earn a 106-101 win.

Williams also added four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in an all-around play for the the Tropang Giga, who nearly squandered a huge 18-point lead.

TNT will now shift its focus to a gigantic quarterfinal match up this Friday against defending champion and No. 6 seed Barangay Ginebra, needing to win only once to advance to the Final 4.