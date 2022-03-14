Phoenix Super LPG forward Nick Demusis. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- On paper, Nick Demusis' field goal at the 3:32 mark of the third quarter accounted for only two points, but it carried special significance for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

Demusis played just under five minutes in Phoenix Super LPG's game against NorthPort on Sunday, mostly to give some rest to star forward Jason Perkins.

But he provided one of the highlights of the game in the third period, when he fought off NorthPort's Robert Bolick for an offensive rebound but fell to the court in the process. Undeterred, Demusis shrugged off NorthPort's Kevin Ferrer and put up a shot that found the bottom of the net, bringing the Fuel masters within two points, 70-68.

The shot -- and the hustle and hard work that led to it -- was a showcase of the Fuel Masters' spirit, according to their coach.

"It's just a representation of how much this team wants to win, amidst every challenges that we came up to," Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said of Demusis' effort at the moment.

The shot -- which evoked memories of Ginebra's Rudy Hatfield in 2013 -- helped shift the momentum in favor of the Fuel Masters.

They successfully erased a 15-point deficit and outplayed the Batang Pier down the stretch to claim a 101-98 win, and in the process, advance to the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

"We talked about the 50-50 balls, and winning it. Nick Demusis just exemplified how to win games, [with] how much he wanted [it]," Robinson said of their rookie forward. "He dove for that ball, [had] nobody to pass to, tried to shoot the ball and made that shot."

"Credit goes to these players, they just don't wanna give up, they wanna play for each other," he added.

Demusis, who was picked in the second round of the 2021 Rookie Draft, finished with four points in the game, making both of his field goals. He also had two rebounds and two assists.

Aside from Demusis, Robinson also hailed their import, Du'Vaugh Maxwell, who played all 48 minutes and finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Matthew Wright, their top local gunner, had just 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting, but also contributed seven boards and five assists -- and scored the game-winner with 30 seconds left.

"Matt wasn't really aggressive offensively, but he always wanted to set up his teammates. Being Matt, right now, he wants to get everybody ready to take that shot," said Robinson.

"Credit goes to Matt, our import was solid, Du'vaughn, our import didn't give up. And the rest of the supporting group, RR [Garcia] and RJ [Jazul], was solid also," he added.

The Fuel Masters will go on to play top-seeded Magnolia in the quarterfinals.