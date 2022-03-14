Eduard Folayang will embrace a new challenge against John Wayne Parr at ONE X. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as he prepares for his own match at ONE X, Team Lakay's Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang is also keeping close watch on one of his veteran teammates.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang will also be in action in the historic card, as he faces fellow legend John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr in what will be the Australian's final match.

Their contest on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be fought under Muay Thai rules.

Adiwang knows that the fight will be a new challenge for Folayang, but he is confident that his veteran teammate can showcase their gym's core strengths.

"Yes, it's a big adjustment for him," Adiwang admitted. "But I believe he will be able to overcome his opponent."

"After all, Team Lakay is one of the elite strikers in Asia," he added.

A victory for Folayang is easier said than done, given his opponent's extensive list of accomplishments. Parr is a 10-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion who has defeated established competitors like Dzhabar Askerov, Lamsongkram Chuwattana, and Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Folayang, for his part, has won 11 major medals in wushu competitions, including three Southeast Asian Games gold medals. That devastating striking power made him a three-time ONE lightweight world champion.

"This is the time to prove his power because he will be going up against a legend who has several belts under his name," said Adiwang. "This is a great time to show our base, which is wushu striking. He will bring out the best version of 'Landslide.'"

When asked whether Folayang will pursue more fights in "the art of eight limbs" or return to MMA, Adiwang leaves the icon to decide his own future.

"I think he will return to MMA. But given a chance to fight again in Muay Thai, I think he will accept," Adiwang said.

Adiwang, who has a 13-4 win-loss record, will be up against a fellow Filipino in Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado at ONE X.



Adiwang and Folayang are just two competitors on the stacked fight card celebrating ONE Championship's 10th anniversary. Four world championships will be on the line, and fellow Filipino Denice "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga will also get her rematch against South Korea's Ham Seo Hee.