Go for Gold's Carcueva snatches Ronda Pilipinas lead

Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold now holds the LBC red jersey as the overall leader of the Ronda Pilipinas. Photo from LBC Ronda Pilipinas' Facebook page.

Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold came through with a ride of his life, finishing seventh in Stage 5 to supplant Jan Paul Morales of Excellent Noodles from the top in the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas, Monday in Lucena City.

Carcueva, 26, clocked five hours, 17 minutes and 49 seconds in the 212.5-kilometer stage — the longest in this 10-stage race.

Excellent Noodles' Joshua Mari Bonifacio, 26, topped the stage with a time of 5:15:59.

Carcueva's effort shook up the overall individual rankings, as he rose to the top with an aggregate time of 15:02:52. Morales is now in second place with a time of 15:04:09 after wearing the red LBC jersey in the first four stages.

"Being a mountain biker taught me tricks in riding downhill and this experience helped me today," said Carcueva, whose best finish was sixth overall four years ago.

Bonifacio, formerly of Go for Gold, took a share of the spotlight as he seized the first stage victory of his young career.

He edged Navy Standard Insurance's El Joshua Carino, who clocked 5:16:07.

Another Go for Gold bet, Ronnilan Quita was third in 5:17:44 for his second podium finish after also winding up third in the Stage One Individual Time Trial in Sorsogon City Friday.

"I preserved my energy for that climb in the mountain," said Bonifacio, referring to the Atimonan Zigzag Park, or "Tatlong Eme."

Morales, for his part, said he was okay but couldn't extricate himself out of his rivals who made sure he was contained.

"I'm okay, there were just so many of them guarding me," said Morales, who ruled the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Ronda.

The overhaul in the top 10 saw Mervin Corpuz of Excellent Noodles skidding to No. 3 from No. 2 with a 15:04:29; Daniel Ven Carino zooming No. 4 from No. 13 with a 15:04:44; and John Mark Camingao of Navy Standard Insurance climbing to No. 5 from No. 14 with a 15:05:12.

Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance, the 2018 titlist, sputtered to No. 6 from No. 4 in 15:05:29; 2011, and 2015 Ronda winner Santy Barnachea falling to No. 7 from No.5 in 15:05:38; Ronald Lomotos of Navy Standard Insurance barging into No. 8 from No. 15; and Jericho Jay Lucero and Aidan Mendoza of Go for Gold slipping to Nos. 9 and 10 from Nos. 7 and 8 in 15:05:57 and 15:06:02, respectively.

There was also a major shakeup in the overall team race as seven-time winner Navy Standard Insurance snatched the lead from Excellent Noodles with a total time of 42:32:26.

Excellent Noodles slipped to third in 42:35:14 as Go for Gold snared second in 42:33:25.

The race resumes Tuesday with the 157.4-km Lucena-Tagaytay Stage 6.

This annual event stakes a P3.5-million cash pot including P1 million to the champion.