Trainer who has game-planned vs Pacquiao says Mikey Garcia fighting Pinoy legend ‘not easy’

Champion boxing trainer Robert Garcia said his younger brother Mikey Garcia will be tested for sure if he gets the Manny Pacquiao fight.

Robert, who coached former Pacquiao rivals Antonio Margarito and Brandon Rios, said Pacquiao remained a potent fighter.

“Pacquiao is Pacquiao. We’ve all seen his last fight against [Keith] Thurman . . . and Pacquiao dominated. He won the fight, he dropped Thurman,” Robert said in an interview with Fight Hub.

“Even at 40-something, Pacquiao is still Pacquiao. He’s one of those few fighters that we see (once) in a lifetime.”

Mikey has said talks were ongoing for a potential Pacquiao showdown, but Robert said his brother wouldn't go into detail yet.

"Mikey still hasn't confirmed anything you know. I hope he does . . . But as of right now he has nothing confirmed," said Robert, a former world champion.

Robert believes his bother has a chance against Pacquiao should the showdown materialize.

"Mikey's training hard. Mikey's got skills. Mikey also has power. We has power that faced Pacquiao before, Margarito, Brandon Rios. They all tell us, Mikey hits harder," the trainer said, but acknowledged that beating Pacquiao won't be simple.

“It’s pretty interesting but the fight won’t be easy.

“I know for a fact that Pacquiao always trains hard. Pacquiao still has a lot left in his body so it would be a dangerous fight,” added the former world champion."

