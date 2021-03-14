Report: Former Adamson center Papi Sarr given deportation order

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reportedly issued a deportation order against former Adamson University player Papi Sarr.

Tiebreaker Times reported Sunday that the bureau has ordered Sarr, who hails from Cameroon, to pay immigration fines, secure his NBI clearance, and leave the country within 30 days of receiving the order.

Sarr last played for the Soaring Falcons in 2018. In March 2020, he was arrested after allegedly threatening a school official.

According to the BI order, Sarr "displayed unruly behavior and confronted the priest who handed the dismissal letter from the basketball team."

BI records also showed that Sarr's visa was valid only until July 15, 2020. He also did not file a counter-affidavit after a complaint was filed against him stemming from the March 2020 incident.

Sarr apologized for the incident last year, wherein he confronted Fr. Aldrin Suan, Adamson's representative to the UAAP Board.

"I love this school and would not have spent seven years of my life here no matter what happened before. It is never my intention to be disrespectful to the priests, to my team, and to you all," Sarr said in a social media post after the incident.

Sarr has yet to publicly respond to the deportation order.