Pinoy participants take different approach entering ONE’s take on ‘Apprentice’

When “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” begins March 18, expect Filipino contestants Lara Pearl Alvarez and Louie Sangalang to come in with different approaches.

It will be interesting to see which method flies and which falls flat in the season expected to be the toughest “Apprentice” yet.

For Alvarez, she will come in fueled by the Filipino spirit, and she’s highly motivated to show what she perceives to be her advantage.

"Filipinos are known to be courageous," she says.

"In the past, we fought for our rights and our freedom and it continues up to the present time. Every Filipino is fighting for something – their life, their dreams, and their family."

Alvarez doesn’t expect to come in as the favorite, but she promises to claw her way through the challenges because of all she’s sacrificed and left behind.

"That is what I will be for this show, I will be a fighter," she says.

"I believe that the more you sacrifice for something, the more you'll give what is beyond your limit. Of all candidates, I think I made the biggest sacrifice.

"I left a 10-month-old boy who needed me the most at such a tender age. I spent what's left from my savings for my preparations for the show. All of that is for the chance to change my life. I think I have a bigger reason for this competition and that is my edge."

Sangalang, meanwhile, prefers to take a more pragmatic approach to the competition.

Like Alvarez, Sangalang has conquered life challenges, including appendix cancer more than two decades ago.

But for Sangalang, where he came from and what he’s achieved doesn’t matter anymore; the present is what matters.

"Like what Chatri said, this competition is a level playing field regardless of race, age, or gender. To me, I think that all traits and qualities, may it be good or bad, are universal and are not specific to any race or nationality," Sangalang says.

"Personally, I want to prove that I am resilient and that I always do my best in every physical task and business challenge. I want to demonstrate my maturity, business acumen, and level-headedness in this competition.”

At the end of it all, it’s about living in the moment for Sangalang.

"Don't believe your own hype. Do the right things and do things well – and for me, this is a good starting point to finding your True North," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES