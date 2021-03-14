PBA: Navarro goes to NorthPort, Tungcab to TNT in special Gilas draft

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday selected four more players to be part of the Philippine national team pool through the PBA Rookie Draft.

TerraFirma Dyip selected Jordan Heading, while NorthPort Batang Pier took former Ateneo de Manila University forward William Navarro.

NLEX then selected Tzaddy Rangel with the third pick in the special draft, leaving former University of Philippines swingman Jaydee Tungcab to the Talk 'N Text Tropang GIGA.

All four are now full-time Gilas Pilipinas players, and will play for the national team until such time the SBP releases them to their mother clubs in the PBA.

The four players join Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, and Allyn Bulanadi who were all taken in the special Gilas draft in 2019.

The nine players will form the backbone of the national team pool as it prepares for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in mid-June, and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament from June 29 to July 4 in Belgrade, Serbia.

They are expected to be joined by collegiate stars in preparation for the international tournaments. According to Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to SBP President Al Panlilio, training starts on Monday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.