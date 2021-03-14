Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dead at 66: wife

WASHINGTON - Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died at age 66, his wife said Saturday.

In a posting on the famed fighter's Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband died at the family home in New Hampshire.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," she wrote. "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

