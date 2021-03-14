Allana Lim challenges teammates, foes to 'raise the bar' in WNBL's first pro season

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Allana Lim. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- With the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) inching towards its first season as a professional outfit, Parañaque City star Allana Lim is challenging her teammates and opponents to elevate their games.

Lim, a former UAAP Most Valuable Player out of Far Eastern University, is the centerpiece of the Lady Aces -- a team that's tipped to be a top contender in the WNBL's inaugural pro season.

Asked what she expects from the WNBL, Lim said: "I'm expecting na it will be really competitive, pero healthy competition."

"Let's raise the bar," she also said, "'cause this is professional na."

Even before joining the Parañaque squad, Lim has already had experience in playing for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team as well as in pro leagues overseas.

"Sobrang excited na kaming maglaro, makalaro namin lalo na 'yung mga bagong pasok, 'yung mga bata, para makita nila na, 'Ah, eto pala talaga once na pumasok ka at pro athlete ka na.' Iba, iba siya," said Lim, who played in Indonesia and Malaysia after college.

After playing abroad for years, Lim eagerly welcomed the opportunity to suit up in the trailblazing league. In Parañaque, she gets to play with another former FEU star in Clare Castro, with the two expected to form a tough tandem in the frontcourt.

The 32-year-old forward said she welcomes the high expectations for their team.

"Once na magbuo ka ng team, you have to aim higher talaga," she said. "I think, andoon na 'yung expectation, pero it's about how you prepare. Doon na lang kami mag-focus."

"Sa mga teams na magiging kalaban namin, best of luck na lang po sa ating lahat, and sana maging maayos po 'yung liga. 'Yung sinasabi ko nga, let's raise the bar higher," she stressed.

The WNBL plans to start its first pro season after the Holy Week.