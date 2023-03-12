UAAP football: La Salle downs UST for 2nd straight win

The De La Salle Green Booters celebrate after scoring a goal against UST in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Paolo Go and Fernando Suarez III both found the back of the net as De La Salle University dug deep to overcome University of Santo Tomas, 2-0, in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

After a goalless first half, Go broke the deadlock for La Salle in the 60th minute thanks to a fine passage of play. Mikio Umilin first intercepted the ball at the left flank and he crossed it into the UST box, which allowed Go to finish from close range.

"We told them that they need to have to want it and they showed it," said La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit. "Both goals were follow ups. That just shows that they had the grit today."

Up by a goal, the Green Booters sealed all three points thanks to Suarez's strike in the 90+6 minute of stoppage time. The rookie tapped the ball into the net after UST goalie Jose Miguel Abada failed to properly deal with Mohammad Almohjili's free kick.

With the win, La Salle moved up to fifth place in the standings with 6 points behind two wins and two defeats. On the other hand, UST fell to sixth place with 4 points after one win, one draw, and two losses.

"Hopefully, they just keep it all the way for the whole UAAP season. This way we can bounce back and move up the ladder. That's what's important — to get the three points and then work on the next game," said Smit.

