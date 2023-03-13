PVL: PLDT's Prado earns praise for all-around game

Jovie Prado in action for PLDT against Cignal HD in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

ANILA -- Jovie Prado's all-around efforts for PLDT has not gone unnoticed as the High Speed Hitters inch closer to a semifinals spot in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Prado earned Player of the Game honors on Sunday after scoring 14 points in their 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Cignal HD. The comfortable victory hiked their record to 5-2 and gave them the inside track to one of the two remaining spots in the semis.

PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort hailed Prado for her impact on both sides of the ball, as the former Arellano University standout produced 11 kills and three blocks while also contributing to the High Speed Hitters' floor defense.

"Mabigat 'yung kay Jov kasi siya 'yung may responsibility na maging all-around, [lalo na] sa pasa," Ricafort explained. "'Yung sa offense, hindi siya 'yung puro power."

"'Yun ang hihingin sa kanya palagi," the coach added, noting that Prado bounced back from a relatively poor performance against Creamline in their previous match where she had only seven points on top of six digs and 15 receptions.

"Naayos naman natin… 'Yun ang nagiging role talaga ni Jov," Ricafort said of his player's all-around production.

Prado is currently tied for 12th in the league in scoring, with 82 points on 68 kills, seven blocks, seven aces. She is sixth in serving (0.27 ace per set) and is fifth in receiving with an efficiency rate of 41.28%.

That she is asked to play an all-around role for PLDT is a non-issue for Prado, who is used to having such a responsibility.

"Sanay na din ako na ganoon, since noong naglalaro ako, parang hindi na siya bago sa akin," Prado said. "Tine-take ko talaga siya na [challenge], kasi pro na. Mas kailangan, so mas kailangan pang mag-push ng sarili."

PLDT returns to action on Thursday against also-ran Choco Mucho, with a win likely solidifying their place in the semis.

"Focus muna kami sa next game," said Prado. "Kung hindi namin siya mapapanalo, hindi pa rin kami sure [sa playoffs]."