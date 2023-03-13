NCAA: Letran draws first blood in jrs Finals vs. LSGH

MANILA -- Letran is on the brink of ending a 22-year championship drought after holding on for an 85-81 win over La Salle Green Hills in the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball Finals, Monday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Squires missed their first 17 three-pointers in Game 1, but found their rhythm from beyond the arc in the final quarter. They went 4-of-7 from long range in the period to gain separation from the Greenies.

June Silorio had a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Andy Gemao was also solid for Letran with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Squires go for the jugular in Game 2 slated at 2:30 p.m. at the same Manila venue. Letran last won the high school crown in 2001 behind Jay-R Reyes.

Gemao's breakaway dunk at the 6:37 mark sparked a 13-4 run for the Squires, putting them in control after a 72-all tie.

George Diamante also played big for Letran with a double-double outing of 12 points and 17 boards to go along with five assists and four blocks.

First-year coach Allen Ricardo knows that the job is not yet done for the Squires.

"Meron pa tayong unfinished business," said Ricardo. "Just stay composed. Iyon ang pinaka-importante. Yung championship series, na-experience nila ang Game 1, then after ng viewing, mare-realize nila what went wrong, what went right, what went good. Going to Game 2, just stay composed, that's it."

Luis Pablo had 22 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while Seven Gagate also had a double-double effort of 12 points and 13 boards to go along with three assists and two steals for LSGH.

Rod Alian had 14 points and seven rebounds while James Ison and CJ Mesias also scored in double-digits for the Greenies with 10 points apiece.

The scores:

Letran (85) -- Silorio 27, Gemao 21, Diamante 12, Manalili 9, Alforque 4, Anabo 4, Baliling 3, Hugo 2, Navarro 2, Cruz 1.

LSGH (81) -- Pablo 22, Alian 14, Gagate 12, Ison 10, Mesias 10, Rivero 6, Gomez 5, Romero 2, Zaragosa 0.

Quarterscores: 17-22, 41-44, 65-64, 85-81