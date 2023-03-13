LOOK: LeBron James joins Lakers in bench

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers congratulates teammates Malik Beasley (5) and Rui Hachimura (28) during a break in the cation against New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images/AFP



The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a devastating defeat on a much-needed game against the New York Knicks, falling 112-108.

Laker guard D'Angelo Russell led the team with 33 points and 8 assists, following his 28 points and 9 assists performance against the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers finished their homestand with a 3-2 record, dropping them to the Western Conference's 11th seed. Record-wise, the team is currently in a 4-way tie with the Thunder, Pelicans, and Jazz. Since the trade deadline, the team has an 8-4 record.

Despite the loss, the latest LeBron James injury update gives Lakers fans reason to be optimistic.

According to ESPN's Dave MacMenamin, James has returned to the Lakers for their game this evening after a week away. The King was also seen walking into the arena without a walking boot and has been much more active on the bench tonight.

It should be noted that James missed his seventh consecutive game after suffering a right foot tendon injury against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26.

Head coach Darvin Ham stated that "everything is going according to plan" regarding James' right foot injury. Although it is still unclear when the Lakers' All-Star will suit up for the team again, Ham believes that James is progressing in the right direction.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in another must-win game.

-- Bryan Gadingan