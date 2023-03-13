Football: Kaya clobbers Stallion to stay on top of PFL

Kaya FC Iloilo celebrates Arnel Amita's goal that completed their 3-0 rout of Stallion. Handout photo.

Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC-Iloilo routed Stallion FC Laguna, 3-0, on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna.

Kaya continued its stellar run in the 2023 season of the Philippines Football League, as it now has 39 points on 13 wins and three losses.

Gayoso opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, pouncing on a fine ball from Japanese midfielder Daizo Horikoshi to give Kaya a dream start.

Former University of the East star Mar Diano doubled the Kaya lead in the 13th minute with his maiden goal for the club, before Arnel Amito completed the comfortable win in the second minute of stoppage time in the second half.

"We're still building up and we know we can still improve," said Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide, whose team extended its lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Dynamic Herb Cebu is in second spot behind Kaya with 31 points, while Stallion remained in fifth with 16 points after suffering its seventh loss of the season.

At the Imus Grandstand, cellar-dweller Maharlika Manila grabbed its first victory of the season after Zachary Ford's 30th minute strike secured a 1-0 win over Mendiola 1991 FC.

Ford turned on the jets on the left side before firing low from a tight angle to beat Mendiola's Michael Asong on goal.

The victory ended a run of 13 losses for Maharlika, which moved within two points of Mendiola at sixth spot.