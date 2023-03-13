Ivy Lacsina in action for F2 Logistics against Army Black Mamba in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA -- Ivy Lacsina has no doubt that she can shine in her new position as an open hitter for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, having been moved to the wing by coach Regine Diego in their game last Saturday against Army Black Mamba.

Lacsina played as a middle blocker for F2 Logistics in their first seven games of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, before Diego sprung a surprise on Saturday and shifted the player to the left pin. Lacsina finished with nine points in a two-set appearance, as the Cargo Movers downed the Lady Troopers in four frames to secure a semifinals spot.

"Okay lang din po sa akin," Lacsina said of the shift in her position. "Pinagdaanan ko po ito, kasi ever since naman po na nag-start ako sa UAAP, ganito din po. 'Di rin po ako nahirapan talaga ng buo."

Lacsina is no stranger to playing in the wings, having done so for National University during her collegiate days.

"Siyempe, mahirap pa rin po like, sa mga pasa," she acknowledged. "Pero alam ko na tutulungan ako ng mga ates ko and ni coach."

"Nandito na naman ako sa lugar na ganito and alam ko na masu-surpass ko kasi napagdaanan ko na po ito before," she added.

Shifting Lacsina to the open hitter position allowed Diego to give more playing time to veteran middle blocker Majoy Baron. It also gave them another scoring option while Myla Pablo is recovering from a minor injury.

However, the coach did not guarantee that the change was permanent.

"This is just [an] adjustment. This can be permanent, this can be temporary," Diego said. "We don't know yet, let's see how it goes."

"But Ivy naman is doing great sa attacking, blocking. We just have to adjust more on the receiving side and digging side, pero alam kong alam niya na 'yun. Konti pa, more, more. We have to train more," she added.

"Meron pa naman kaming time to adjust and hopefully, lahat ng ma-practice namin, lahat ng hard work namin, mag pay off din sa semifinals."

The 23-year-old Lacsina is currently ranked 39th among the PVL scorers, with 40 points on 31 kills, seven blocks, and two aces through eight games.