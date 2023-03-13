Cycling: Patrick Coo takes silver in Indonesia BMX tilt

Patrick Coo (right) with (from left) Indonesian bronze medalist Rio Akbar and gold medalist Gusti Bagus Saputra. Handout photo.

Patrick Coo kicked off his campaign to qualify for the Paris Olympics by winning a silver medal in the Indonesia BMX 2023 Round 1 at the Pulonas International BMX Center in Jakarta on Sunday.

"It was very, very close to the gold, but it's racing," said the Filipino-American Coo, the Asian Juniors champion in 2021. "It's racing, you know what it is."

Indonesia's Gusti Bagus Saputra won gold in 33.919 seconds, with Coo finishing only .20 second behind. Another Indonesian, Rio Akbar, settled for the bronze with a time of 34.346.

Eleven riders raced in the final with Indonesia qualifying five more riders, South Korea with two and Thailand with one.

Coo earned 86 International Cycling Union points out of the possible 100.

Up next for Coo is the Thailand BMX Cup 2 — also a C1 UCI race that offers ranking points like the Jakarta event — on March 19.

Coo, who traces his roots to Iloilo, is hoping to qualify for next year's Summer Games in Paris along with veteran Daniel Caluag.

Caluag, who competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016, will try to secure his ticket to Paris through the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games in September.

The 36-year-old Caluag won the country's only gold medal in the Incheon 2014 Asian Games and also owns an Asian Games bronze medal from Jakarta 2018 and Southeast Asian Games gold medal from Naypyidaw 2013, silver from Philippines 2019 and gold from the Singapore 2013 Asian championships.