CPS capped a dominant campaign by sweeping GCC Foundation in the Finals. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

MANILA -- California Precision Sports (DPS) and De La Salle-Lipa emerged as victors in the girls' and boys' divisions of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

CPS stamped its class over Grace Christian College Foundation (GCC) of Taguig City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18, to secure the girls' crown.

La Salle-Lipa, meanwhile, needed a fourth set before dismissing Santa Rosa City, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15.

Middle blocker Jenalyn Umayam had 18 kills, two service aces and a block for 21 points, while Casiey Dongallo fired 15 hits. Joyce Soliven scored three of her nine points on service aces for CPS.

Dongallo earned MVP and Best Outside Hitter honors in the tournament put together by the PNVF.

But CPS coach Obet Vital highlighted the steady performance of eventual Best Setter Kizzie Madriaga for providing stability in their team.

“She [Madriaga] is the quarterback of our team, she knows where to give the ball,” Vital said. “She delivers and scores well. Definitely, she did an outstanding job whoever was on the floor with her, she’s a playmaker.”

It was a dominant showing for the CPS girls, who did not drop a set in seven matches.

De La Salle-Lipa coach Pedro Perez Jr. banked on team captain Kris Gabriel Hernandez who led the team with 22 points on 18 hits, two blocks and two service aces.

De La Salle Lipa ruled the boys' division after a four-set victory over Santa Rosa. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

“This championship is really a dream come true for us, being the PNVF’s first-ever U-18 champion,” said Perez, De La Salle-Lipa’s coach for the past 25 years. “We have been dreaming about this for a long time … to play in this kind of tournament here in Manila.”

Kirby Lance Carurucan and Patrick Jade Reyes got 13 and 12 points, respectively, for De La Salle-Lipa.

Hernandez was named boys’ MVP trophy and Best Outside Hitter, joining the other individual awardees: Second Best Hitter Neil Aldrin Catap of third-placer Justice CM Palma High School, First Middle Blocker Curt Jan Guillermo and Best Setter Clark Dingle of Santa Rosa City, Second Best Middle Blocker Jury Cureg of Mayamot National High Sschool-Antipolo City and Best Libero Jeremi Pierre Cuenca, and Best Opposite Hitter Patrick Jade Reyes of De La Salle Lipa.

The other girls individual awardees were: Second Best Outside Hitter Shane Andrei Dimaano and Second Best Middle Blocker Raizah Nicole Mamailao of bronze medalist De La Salle-Lipa, and Best Middle Blocker Rianne Margaret Bedural, Best Libero Lavhinia Jean Sasondoncillo and Best Opposite Hitter Sherrie Acosta of GCC.

A total of 36 teams — 20 girls and 16 boys — played in the tournament, which will be followed by the PNVF Under-23 Championships in August also at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.