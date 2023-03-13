The Filipinas Under-20 squad. Photo courtesy of the AFC.



The Filipinas Under-20 squad concluded their campaign in the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup qualifiers by battling to a 2-2 draw with Hong Kong on Sunday at the National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

They finished second in Group A with four points from one win, one draw and one loss, while China (nine points) topped the group to secure their passage to the second round of the qualifiers.

Though the young Filipinas did not progress to the second round, U-20 coach Nahuel Arrarte was encouraged by the players' performances in their three matches.

Arrarte said the competition "highlighted the importance of making sure that we continue to grow development programs in the Philippines to increase the talent pool."

The Filipinas U-20 squad was formed just a few weeks ago, and underwent a week-long camp in Manila before flying to Laos a week before their first match. Unseeded for the tournament, the team also ended up in a tough group that included China.

They opened their campaign with a 0-6 loss to China, but came through with a 1-0 win over Laos in their second match -- the Philippines' first win at this level in 11 years.

"It was a great experience for the players to see what's required to compete at this level," said Arrarte, who took pride in the young Filipinas' response to the challenge brought by the competition.

"This group of players adapted and implemented a fighting spirit that sometimes takes years to achieve," said Arrarte. "Within two weeks they competed and beat a team that has been together for several months and has a long history of good youth programs."

Arrarte had nothing but praise for his players, whom he said committed themselves from Day 1 with the upmost level of respect and integrity.

"The loss (to China) made the team stronger," Arrarte said. "The mentality shown when we lost Kaiya (Jota) seven minutes into the game against Laos and to be able to win and want to score more was outstanding. And again to come back against Hong Kong and pushing for the win with one less player shows the character of the group. The girls really took on board and lived the words 'Laban' and 'Para Sa Bayan.'"

Arrarte, who is an assistant to Philippine women's national team coach Alen Stajcic, shares the latter's recommendation of expanding the player pool for the continued growth of the national teams.

"We don't want to just compete in tournaments, we want to get to a point where we are winning tournaments, we want to beat higher ranked nations and make youth World Cups," said Arrarte. With adequate time, a collective approach and support we truly believe it can be achieved."

