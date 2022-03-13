Pioneer Pro Tibay took the last quarterfinals spot in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Pioneer Pro Tibay is headed to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Leg 3, after a hard-earned 18-15 win against Barangay Ginebra in the knockout game on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Christian Rivera and Gian Abrigo each scored five points, while Carlo de Chavez and Robin Rono had four points each in the win for Pioneer.

They complete the eight-team cast and will play top-seed TNT Tropang GIGA in the quarters. TNT, the Leg 1 champions, won all four of their assignments in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Leg 2 champions San Miguel Beer went 2-2 in Pool A and will play the Limitless Appmasters, who won all three of their games in Pool C.

Meralco 3x3 earned the top seed in Pool B with a 2-1 record and will play the Sista Super Sealers, who went 2-1 in Pool C.

The other quarterfinal fixture will be Cavitex (2-1 in Pool B) vs. TerraFirma 3x3 (2-2 in Pool A).