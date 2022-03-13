PBA 3x3: TNT, Limitless contest Leg 3 crown

Almond Vosotros has been unstoppable for TNT Tropang GIGA. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be TNT Tropang GIGA against Limitless in the finals of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Leg 3.

The two squads escaped with slim victories over their respective foes in the semifinals, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum to set up the showdown for the top prize in the third leg of the second conference.

A win for TNT will be its second of the conference, as the Tropang GIGA also ruled the first leg on February 20.

After placing just sixth in the second leg, the Tropang GIGA returned to form in Leg 3 with Almond Vosotros leading the way. They won all four of their games in Pool A, then routed Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-8, in the quarterfinals.

But they were pushed to the limit by the TerraFirma Dyip in the semis, as TNT squandered a seemingly comfortable 16-10 lead. Terrence Tumalip and Jeremiah Taladua shone for the Dyip as they made their comeback, with Tumalip nailing a twinner with 22 seconds left to put TerraFirma ahead, 19-18.

A bucket by Lervin Flores knotted the count at 19, and Dhon Reverente bricked a jumper at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime. Vosotros quickly ended matters in the sudden death, drilling the game-winning two-pointer in their very first possession.

Vosotros had 10 points and three assists in the semifinals, while Flores had eight points and nine rebounds. Taladua had seven points and Reverente had six points and six boards in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, the Limitless App Masters pulled away late for a 16-11 triumph against the Meralco 3x3 squad.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was unstoppable, tallying eight points, five rebounds, and four blocks in their win against the Bolts.

This is the first Finals appearance for Limitless in the second conference, though they made the semifinals in the first two legs. The App Masters were the grand champions in the first conference.

Limitless won all three of their games in Pool C, then dethroned Leg 2 champions San Miguel Beer, 21-14, in the quarterfinals.

Against Meralco in the semis, they pulled away from a tight 12-10 count, with Ganuelas-Rosser anchoring their run. His slam dunk off a miss by Reymar Caduyac with two and a half minutes left swung the momentum in favor of the App Masters for good.

Meralco and TerraFirma will face off in the battle for third place.