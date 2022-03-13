PBA 3x3: Limitless rules Leg 3 after stunning TNT

Jorey Napoles scored the game-winner for Limitless against TNT. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jorey Napoles emerged as the hero as the Limitless App Masters came from behind to stun the TNT Tropang GIGA, 21-20, and rule the third leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

Napoles scored 14 points, including the game-winning putback off a Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser miss, as the App Masters completed a comeback from five points down on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Limitless, the Grand Champions of the first conference, won a leg for the first time in the second conference and denied the Tropang GIGA a second leg title. TNT had won the first leg.

Ganuelas-Rosser had six points, four rebounds, and one block, while Reymar Caduyac had one point and four assists in their victory.

Almond Vosotros starred for TNT with nine points, while Samboy de Leon had seven points.